Invasion of Ukraine needs ‘strong response’ - Derry MP

The Derry MP said that the European continent is on the precipice of a terrible conflict fuelled by a ‘toxic ideology’ that can no longer be ignored..

He said: “The invasion of Ukraine is a violation of a sovereign European democracy and a tragedy for millions of people who have been plunged into a maelstrom of suffering and oppressive uncertainty. Parents in Kyiv and Kharkiv put their children to bed last night with hopeful promises that they would be safe. They have wakened this morning to the horror of Putin’s airstrikes and exchanges of gunfire. These are the people who will lose the most as the European continent stands on the precipice of a terrible conflict.

“What has happened in Ukraine demands the strongest possible response from the international community but particularly from our European partners. This is the greatest test of European Solidarity since the end of the second world war, but more than that, it is a test of our common humanity.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colum Eastwood

Mr Eastwood claimed Putin at war, “not just over territory falsely claimed, but with the European values of coexistence and respect for difference and diversity”.

Calling for tougher sanctions, he added: “The natural consequence of such action is that it will cause economic pain for us and other European states as well. This will not be easy but we must be prepared to shoulder some of the pain to ease the burden on the people of Ukraine. Every political party in Ireland should stand visibly and vocally in solidarity with them today.