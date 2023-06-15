Speaking at the first committee meeting since the election, Chair of the Committee, Sinn Féin Councillor Brian Harte said the committee would ask Invest NI to “provide updates to ourselves on invest opportunities and what they’re currently working on or doing for Derry and Strabane District.”

Invest NI meanwhile say they regularly hold meetings with Council and also noted that their last board meeting was held in Derry in May.

Also speaking at the meeting, SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell said: “I think everyone on this committee would like to see something of Invest NI. We’ve asked repeatedly over the past year when they’re going to come to this committee to tell us what they’re doing to bring investment and jobs to this city and district and there’s nothing coming back. We'll all be acutely aware of the recent damning report into how Invest NI operate.

“We need to hold them accountable for what they’re doing and not doing.”

Sinn Féin Colr. John McGowan said: “I think it’s an excellent idea. We’re all acutely aware of the squeeze in finances so we should know what they’re doing.”

UUP Alderman Ryan McCready also added that there would be a standing item on the Committee agenda, so that members would discuss the matter on a monthly basis. He asked: “If it’s not on our agenda, then who else is looking after it?”

It was noted at the meeting that Council previously requested for the Chair and Secretary of the Department for Economy, who run Invest NI, to meet with the Business and Culture Committee and that meeting is scheduled for November.