Irish castle with four private islands on the market for £7.5million

Belle Isle Estate, Lisbellaw, Enniskillen is on the market with Savills (NI) Ltd for £7,500,000

The listing on Propertypal reads:

“Exceptional estate producing diversified income, centred around a historic castle in a glorious waterside setting, Belle Isle Estate is an exceptional mixed-use country estate situated in an outstandingly picturesque and ecologically important location on the banks of Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, an area which is famed for the variety of its landscape and natural beauty.

“The estate comprises a wide range of assets and attractions including an exceptional principal residence at its core. Designed in a castellated style, it is listed Grade B+ for its architectural and historic importance. The castle offers well balanced and beautifully proportioned accommodation measuring about 15,524 square feet gross internal area. Its commanding waterside position within traditional parkland allows for impressive far reaching views across Upper Lough Erne.

“Within the estate are 17 cottages and apartments which provide excellent accommodation for guests, staff and residential lettings. The estate has attractive formal gardens, a beautiful walled garden and wooded policies. There are wonderful walks, opportunities for boating on Lough Erne, glorious scenery and an abundance of wildlife including game, birdlife, flora and fauna.

“The estate has been hired for prestige events and weddings. The let accommodation throughout the estate can presently sleep up to 65 guests. There is a well renowned and high-quality shoot across the estate, while excellent fishing can be enjoyed on Lough Erne.

“The estate extends to about 448 acres (181 hectares) in total with about 239 acres of pasture land. There are about 178 acres of woodland, including ancient woods of mixed species. A key feature of the estate is the extent of water frontage (about 6.5 miles in total) which includes four private islands, a sizeable jetty for a boat and planning permission to construct an additional private jetty.

“The combination of rental income and venue-related revenue currently contributes a diverse income. The estate infrastructure has been maintained to a high standard, while the estate itself has been well managed under the direction of the present owners. There is however scope for the next custodian of Belle Isle to develop or diversify the estate further and to make use of natural assets for those wishing to offset their carbon footprint or mitigate the effects of climate change.”

For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/belle-isle-estate-lisbellaw-enniskillen/891727

Belle Isle Estate, Lisbellaw, Enniskillen Photo: Propertypal

