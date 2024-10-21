Irish comedian Paddy Raff is set to perform his stand up in Derry's Millennium Forum
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Irish comedian, Paddy Raff, is set to perform in Derry’s Millennium forum, on October 10, 2025.
The Belfast based comedian is hitting the road again in 2025 following the success of his last show, the biggest selling NI stand-up comedy tour of 2024 seen by 15,000+ people.
Show organisers said to expect ‘more comedy songs, hilarious tales of fatherhood, his former wedding band antics, musings on modern life and another musical visit from Nigel, the King of BT9’.
The organisers have ensured that ‘Here’s One For Ya!’ isn’t just a stand-up gig, it’s a show not to be missed.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.