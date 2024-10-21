Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irish comedian, Paddy Raff, is set to perform in Derry’s Millennium forum, on October 10, 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast based comedian is hitting the road again in 2025 following the success of his last show, the biggest selling NI stand-up comedy tour of 2024 seen by 15,000+ people.

Show organisers said to expect ‘more comedy songs, hilarious tales of fatherhood, his former wedding band antics, musings on modern life and another musical visit from Nigel, the King of BT9’.

The organisers have ensured that ‘Here’s One For Ya!’ isn’t just a stand-up gig, it’s a show not to be missed.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 25.