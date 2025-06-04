An authentic story of one person’s battle with mental health is being brought to the stage at The Playhouse in Derry for one night only.

Audiences are invited to join writer and performer Eoin Ryan as he embarks on his voyage of discovery, infused with Irish wit.

The show titled Trawled is described as a raw distillation of life where unforeseen circumstances, fragile relationships and shifting motivations create an unbearable ‘perfect storm’ for the protagonist.

Trawled is a one-man biographical drama set on a prawn trawler. Twenty-five years after his life-changing experience, Wexford man Eoin Ryan brings the wild waves of the Coral Sea, Australia to life in this authentic story about surviving suicide.

Eoin Ryan.

The narrative unfolds as Eoin recounts his past, delving deep into his the mental health struggles he has experienced.

Following his bid to join a trawler crew, his experience of the harsh realities of life at sea, and his encounters with rugged sailors, promoters described Eoin’s story as a “testament to the resilience of the human spirit.”

Written, produced, and acted by Eoin himself, Trawled was first published as a book in 2019. In 2022 Eoin performed the story as a TEDx talk. Eoin’s motivation for going on stage and touring is to share the important universal message ‘to ask for help’.

“Having never done anything in theatre before 2023, I still felt compelled to bring this play and message to life,” said Eoin.

THe show will be performing for one night only at The Playhouse on Wednesday June 19 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now: https://www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/event/trawled