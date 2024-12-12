Irish-Palestinian activist Nadya to deliver Bloody Sunday lecture 2025 in Derry

The Bloody Sunday Trust in Derry has announced that Irish-Palestinian activist Nadya Tannous will deliver Bloody Sunday Anniversary Lecture 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadya Tannous is the general co-ordinator of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) is a ‘transnational, independent, grassroots movement’ of young Palestinians both in Palestine and worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Tannous visited Derry in September 2024 as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust’s Derry Peace and Conflict International conference, along with other Palestinian representatives. Nadya is of Palestinian and Irish heritage, with family ties to Dundalk and Cavan.

Nadya Tannous, long time organiser with the Palestinian Youth Movement, to deliver annual Bloody Sunday Lecture in January 2025.

“I am honored to be part of this annual commemoration, hosted by the families impacted by the Bloody Sunday massacre and the Derry community who are a leading example of steadfastness, courage and generosity.

"There are many issues facing our people today, and Derry exemplifies why international solidarity across struggles and issues builds a front line that can advocate for all of us.”

Bloody Sunday Trust chairperson Tony Doherty, whose father Patrick was one of those murdered on Bloody Sunday, said: “We are delighted that Nadya has agreed to come back to Derry to deliver the annual lecture. We had the privilege of her company earlier this year when she played a central role in our international conference, and we agreed she is the ideal person to deliver the Bloody Sunday lecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we commemorate Bloody Sunday again in the shadow of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people, we believe it is only right that Palestine is the central focus of our commemoration."

Nadya Tannous is the general co-ordinator of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“Derry has always stood with Palestine, and this year we are calling on our Council to make this a formal and public stance by recommiting itself as an apartheid free zone.”

The lecture will take place on Friday, January 31 at 8pm, in the Northwest Learning Disability Centre (Destined), Foyle Road, Derry.

The PYM bring together and mobilise the Palestinian youth/ diaspora to assume an active role in the national struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Our belonging to Palestine and our aspirations for justice and liberation motivate us to assume an active role as a young generation in our national struggle for the liberation of our homeland and people."