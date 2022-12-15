Irish UN peace-keeping soldier killed in Lebanon and several others injured
An Irish soldier from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been killed and others wounded in an attack in Lebanon.
In a statement confirming the news the Irish Defence Forces said the convoy was travelling to Beirut when they came under attack.
"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon.
"On 14 December 2022 at approx. 9.15pm (Irish time), a serious incident took place involving members of 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL.
"A convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire. Four personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon as a result of the incident.
"One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition. The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.
"The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured and are safe and accounted for.”
The names of personnel are not being released by the Defence Forces at this time, but the families of those involved have been informed.
The Chief of Staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said: “We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.
"Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends. We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness and shock that I have learned of the death of one of our UNIFIL peacekeepers, and serious injuries to another, in an incident in Lebanon.
“I want to express the heartfelt sorrow of the Government of Ireland at the loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations.”
“In particular, I extend to his family our deepest sympathies for the terrible loss they have suffered.
“It is a reminder that our peacekeepers serve in dangerous circumstances, at all times, in the cause of peace."
“Our thoughts are with his colleagues, and to the wider Defence Forces family and all who serve overseas, we know how deeply you will feel this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
President Michael D. Higgins also expressed his condolences.