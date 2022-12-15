In a statement confirming the news the Irish Defence Forces said the convoy was travelling to Beirut when they came under attack.

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon.

"On 14 December 2022 at approx. 9.15pm (Irish time), a serious incident took place involving members of 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL.

File picture from July 3, 2022, shows UNIFIL, United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon vehicles on patrol. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

"A convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire. Four personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon as a result of the incident.

"One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition. The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.

"The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured and are safe and accounted for.”

The names of personnel are not being released by the Defence Forces at this time, but the families of those involved have been informed.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The Chief of Staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said: “We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.

"Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends. We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness and shock that I have learned of the death of one of our UNIFIL peacekeepers, and serious injuries to another, in an incident in Lebanon.

“I want to express the heartfelt sorrow of the Government of Ireland at the loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations.”

Irish Defence Forces.

“In particular, I extend to his family our deepest sympathies for the terrible loss they have suffered.

“It is a reminder that our peacekeepers serve in dangerous circumstances, at all times, in the cause of peace."

“Our thoughts are with his colleagues, and to the wider Defence Forces family and all who serve overseas, we know how deeply you will feel this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

President Michael D. Higgins also expressed his condolences.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that I was this morning informed of the news of the death of a member of the Defence Forces serving on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

“As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world.

“As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life.

"A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.

“May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has also extended her deepest sympathies to his family and friends and to all those serving in the Irish Defence Forces who have suffered a terrible loss.

Teachta McDonald said:

“There is widespread shock this morning at the news of the death of a member of our Defence Forces on UN Peacekeeping duty in Lebanon.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends and to all those serving in the Irish Defence Forces, particularly those overseas at this time. My thoughts are also with those who were injured and we are all hoping for their speedy recovery.

“There is a deep pride in the role that our forces have played in peacekeeping missions for decades, often in very dangerous circumstances and they are in our thoughts and prayers this morning.”

