'It is a real honour and privilege': SDLP's Jason Barr to be new Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District

Councillor Barr will take up the role at council’s annual meeting on Monday evening.

SDLP Group Leader councillor Brian Tierney paid tribute to Councillor Barr’s work on council.

Councillor Tierney said: “Over the previous council term Jason Barr has worked tirelessly not only on behalf of people in Strabane and the area he represents, but for everyone right across this council area. He has been a strong voice on issues impacting local communities and used his platform to highlight a number of important issues that have made a real difference to people here.”

Jason Barr pictured recently with relatives following his re-election to represent the Sperrin ward.

“The SDLP group on council were delighted to nominate Jason as Deputy Mayor in recognition of all the good work he has done. I have no doubt that he will continue to be a first-class public representative and use the position to deliver even more for the people of Derry and Strabane.”

Councillor Barr said: “It is a real honour and privilege to be nominated as Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane. I’d like to thank my SDLP colleagues for nominating me and my family and friends for all of their support through my time in politics. I simply couldn’t do it without them.

“I’m determined to be a Deputy Mayor for everyone right across this council area, but as a proud Strabane man I will be using my position to continue to be champion of my local community, to highlight the issues people are dealing with, celebrate their successes and showcase everything my area has to offer.

“There is much work to do to see the life-saving upgrade work carried out on the A5 road, to deliver better facilities for the local community, greater jobs and investment in the area and to support our community sector that we rely on so much. People right across this council area and the North are struggling in a number of ways and it’s important that council do what they can within their remit to help.

