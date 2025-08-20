IT manager who chose NWRC urges students to consider alternative routes after GCSEs

An IT graduate who never studied A-levels is encouraging students receiving their GCSE results this week to consider all their options — and trust that there’s more than one path to success.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Henderson, now 25, was recently promoted to Manager of Technology Solutions at Deloitte. After completing his GCSEs, he chose to study at North West Regional College (NWRC), opting for the BTEC route to kickstart his career in computing.

“I love Computing and I.T.,” Ryan said.

“People kept asking if I was sure I was making the right choice, but it made no sense for me to do two unrelated A-level subjects just for the sake of it, when I could enrol in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in I.T. at NWRC — which is an equivalent qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Henderson didn't study A-Levels, he studied the BTEC in IT. : Ryan Henderson.

“I think having one big exam at the end of the year to reflect your abilities is quite outdated. I wanted to focus on something I was good at and enjoyed.”

Starting at NWRC was a transition, but one that helped Ryan grow.

“Studying at NWRC was a new experience,” he said.

“I had to take real ownership of my work. I always stayed on top of everything — if I wasn’t two weeks ahead, I felt like I was two weeks behind!

“The staff were amazing, especially Violet Toland — I felt like the staff genuinely cared. I also took part in the Career Ready programme, which was a brilliant step. I got work experience at Learning Pool and even visited LinkedIn’s offices on a site trip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After NWRC, Ryan initially enrolled at a university in Scotland — but quickly realised it wasn’t the right fit.

“I went from small classes at NWRC to lecture halls with 200 people,” he said.

“It just didn’t suit me. So, I came back home and applied for the Deloitte Degree Apprenticeship programme at Ulster University.

“Three years later, I had my degree — and no student debt.”

Now a manager at Deloitte, Ryan’s decision to take a different route after school has opened doors for travel, progression, and growth in the tech sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking back, choosing NWRC was the most important decision of my life,” he reflected.

“When most people were turning left, I went right. I’m so glad I had the confidence to do something different.

“All my friends are carrying student debt — but not me. Taking an alternative path never held me back.”

As thousands of students across the North West receive their GCSE results this week, Ryan hopes his journey will inspire others to make the choice that’s right for them — not just the one everyone else is making.

“You don’t have to follow the crowd,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming to NWRC was life-changing for me. I’m always telling people about the value of this path.

“I don’t have any A-levels — and that’s never stopped me.”

Find out more at NWRC’s Enrolment Days on August 21 and 22 at Strand Road, Springtown, Strabane and Limavady campus from 10-4 p.m.

Register to attend www.nwrc.ac.uk/results and you could win a £150 gift card.