'It was emotional:' Derry man runs London Marathon in memory of his wife in aid of Brain Tumour Research

Alan Robinson from Cullion completed the London Marathon in a time of 4:41:07.

His children, Alfie, 5, and Amelia, 8, watched Alan run and were at the finish to congratulate their dad on his fantastic achievement.

Alan ran the marathon to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his wife, Nicola, a teacher at Fountain Primary School. Nicola sadly died in 2021 from a brain tumour.

Alan Robinson with his London Marathon 2023 medal.

She was diagnosed in 2018 with a diffuse astrocytoma brain tumour after suffering for a couple of weeks with headaches and dizzy spells.

Nicola underwent two seven-hour craniotomies at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, as well as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but nothing could stop the tumour growing and Nicola passed away, aged 35, in October 2021. She left a huge void in the lives of her family which ‘can never be filled’.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease.

Nicola’s passion for raising awareness and funds for research to find a cure for brain tumours, led Alan to set up a Fundraising Group last year under the umbrella of the charity Brain Tumour Research, which he called Stronger Together for Nicola.

Alan Robinson smiling at the people cheering him on.

As part of Stronger Together for Nicola’s first year of fundraising, Alan and a team of friends and family ran five half-marathons, starting with the Omagh Half, as well as the full-distance Belfast Marathon.

Alan joined a team of more than 70 people running 26.2 miles for Brain Tumour Research on Sunday 23 April.

Speaking afterwards, Alan said: “It was emotional, good fun, sore and amazing! What an atmosphere, although it was also scary at some points.

He added : “I hit the wall at 18 miles and the last three miles were really sore, but I still might do another marathon. Nicola would be laughing. It’s really important to me to keep her memory alive. I don’t want anyone to forget her.

The Robinson family.

“The whole thing was bittersweet, but it was a great experience for the kids. It’s lovely for them to see good coming out of bad.”

Stronger Together for Nicola has raised more than £67,500 to date.

His London Marathon fundraising has reached £8,699 to date. http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ALAN-ROBINSON2023