The brother of a child killed in the Claudy bombing has said it is a disgrace that the families are still being denied access to information relating to the deadly attacks 52 years on.

Mark Eakin’s nine-year-old sister Kathryn was the youngest of the nine people killed following the IRA bomb explosions in the centre of the village on July 31, 1972.

As he gathered with other relatives to mark the anniversary at a cross-community service and re-dedication of the refurbished memorial on Wednesday evening, Mr Eakin told the Journal that the devastation wrought by the atrocity has been compounded by the questions that have gone unanswered for over five decades.

“My sister would have turned 60 in January but unfortunately that was never going to happen,” he said. “We’re still asking the same old question: Is anybody going to tell us what happened? Is the government going to start letting stuff out that they still haven’t and we can’t get at?

Mark Eakin, whose sister Kathryn, was just nine when she was killed in the IRA bombings in Claudy on July 31, 1972.

"It’s a scandal, it’s a disgrace. The people that are supposed to be protecting you are actually trying to hide the stuff.

"Why should we have to take court cases to get information that somebody has locked away? It’s a disgrace. It makes me angry the fact that we know there is information out there and for all kinds of reasons they won’t let the thing out. There’s no words to describe it and most of the families here feel them same. The answers are there but we can't get at them, plus what happened away back, covering stuff up, shipping people about the place, it’s not normal.”

"It’s long enough now, it should be made public,” he added.

