Jon McCourt, one of Northern Ireland’s most high profile campaigners for victims of historical and institutional abuse, has been awarded the Freedom of Derry and Strabane.

The award was bestowed at a special meeting of the Council on Tuesday, in recognition of Mr McCourt’s “tireless campaigning for the survivors of Institutional abuse and his many years of peace and reconciliation work”.

The motion to confer the Freedom of Derry and Strabane to Mr McCourt – which is highest level of civic award given to an individual – was originally proposed by People Before Profit District Councillor Shaun Harkin in June.

Mr McCourt said the award was an “amazing honour”, and acknowledged the “many people who were part of it”.

Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall.

“It’s been a long and unbelievable journey,” he said. “In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined it would result in this honour.

“While politics in this place can be divisive, the issue of historical abuse was one in which all of out political parties were united.

“Thinking of the previous recipients, I may not have the wit of Derry girl Lisa McGee, the musical ability of Phil Coulter, the political prowess of John Hume, or the strength of Danny Quigley.

“But, like them I hope I have made a difference to people’s lives, particularly members of Survivors North West and all victims of historical abuse here in the North and scattered across the globe.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue with Jon McCourt and his family, who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall.

“I acknowledge those survivors, all my friends, family and colleagues, and all at Survivors North West who have struggled with me, pushed with me and cried with me.

“Thank you for your courage and trust. We did this for all of you.”

Colr. Harkin said that Tuesday was “a special day” and that Mr McCourt was a “tremendous advocate and voice” for abuse survivors.

“I’m very proud Jon’s here today,” He said. “And the recognition he’s receiving today is absolutely right.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue and Councillor Shaun Harkin , who proposed the motion, with Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall.

“Jon gave a voice to people who were voiceless, as part of a broader campaign that face a lot of obstacles.”

“This is an honour for Jon and everybody involved in the campaign. It’s great our city and district is acknowledging his work.”

Ballyarnett SDLP District Councillor Brian Tierney said Mr McCourt was a “Derry man to his absolute core” who fully deserved the “tremendous award”.

He continued: “I’m sure you and your family are incredibly proud today, and so you should be.

Jon McCourt has been awarded the Freedom of the City & District.

“Jon McCourt gave people strength, showed them his courage and ploughed on to make sure they got justice. And that’s something you should be incredibly proud of.”

“We don’t hand out these awards very often, so that shows the calibre that we hold you in for all your work.”

Sinn Féin District Councillor Emma McGinley said Mr McCourt was a “tireless campaigner for truth and justice” and a “deserved winner” of the award.

“Your work has shone a light on one of the darkest corners of our past and, because of your persistence, victims could have their truths heard. You left no stone unturned to make sure victims were recognised.”

Independent District Councillor Gary Donnelly said the award was “very, very satisfying” to see.

He said: “What you’ve achieved, alongside others, means you should share some sense of satisfaction about this award.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue and Chief Executive John Kelpie with Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Patricia Logue said giving the award was “one of the highlights of my year”.

“Jon has been a communities and peace activist since the 1970s,” Mayor Logue said. “He has been a model of courage and dignity in his tireless campaigning for justice for those who have experienced the horrors of abuse.”

“Our community is a safer and fairer place thanks to his bravery and tenacious pursuit of truth and justice.”

Jon McCourt grew up in Derry and was a member of the civil rights movement in the 1960s and 70s.

He has been a community and peace activist since the 1970s and has campaigned in these areas for decades working with victims of Troubles violence and in youth and community relations projects.

Derry’s MP, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP has said that awarding the Freedom of Derry and Strabane to Jon McCourt was a fitting tribute to his work as a campaigner for victims of institutional abuse.

Mr Eastwood said that without the efforts of Mr McCourt and his fellow campaigners their suffering would never have been acknowledged and addressed.

“I cannot begin to imagine what Jon and other victims of historical institutional abuse went through and am amazed that they found the strength to continue fighting for their ordeal to be acknowledged, despite the far too often unwillingness of the state to co-operate with them. Without the efforts of Jon and others what really went on in these institutions and the suffering caused would never have come to light.

“Jon is a shining example of standing up for what’s right, even when all the odds are against you and I hope that this award today goes some way to showing him how proud the people of Derry are of his efforts,” Mr Eastwood added.

Other recipients bestowed with the Freedom of the City in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area include the former Bishops of Derry, the late Most Rev Dr Edward Daly, and the Most Rev Dr James Mehaffey; Nobel Laureate, former SDLP leader and Derry MP John Hume and Derry musician Phil Coulter.

