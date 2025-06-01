'It's been an extraordinary privilege to be the North's first Black Mayor, a Maasai woman and a Derry Girl'

As her year as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council drew to a close, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr reflected on her term in office, highlighting her accomplishments, challenges, and her ‘unwavering commitment to unity and inclusivity’.

Speaking ahead of the Council Annual General Meeting (AGM) to elect a new Mayor - Mayor Barr, said it was an extraordinary privilege to serve as Mayor of Derry and Strabane, to be the North's first Black Mayor, as well as a Maasai woman and a Derry Girl.

She said her year as Mayor was dedicated to making "not just history, but change – from the outset, my pledge was to be a mayor for everyone – approachable, present, and focused on building a city and district where every voice matters."

Mayor Barr, who made history last year as the North’s first Black Mayor, expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the district’s First Citizen. She emphasised that her term has been defined by diversity, courage, and a determination to build a more inclusive community despite facing various challenges.

Lewis Green with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr as she hosted Supercar Saturday in Guildhall Square to raise money for the Mayoral Charity Bud Club. The event attracted car enthusiasts and owners from across the region to support aid the local charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.25

One of the most pivotal achievements during her tenure was the signing of the Financial Deal for the Derry-Strabane City Deal. "This transformational moment confirmed what we’ve always known: that this district is ready to lead, to innovate, and to thrive,” she said, adding that she firmly believed this investment will bring about positive opportunities for everyone.

The Mayor said that community was at the heart of her Mayoral year, exemplified by the ‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause’ initiative, which saw a series of fundraising events for the Mayor's chosen charity, the BUD Club. From the "roar of the supercar event to the rhythm and joy of Derry Rocks for BUD Club, to the colour and energy of my ‘Feel the Beat’ Afro-inspired music celebration," each event underscored a strong sense of purpose and community spirit,” she said.

A significant legacy of the Mayor's term was the Inclusive Youth Hub— ‘Our Guildhall, Our Place’. This initiative provided young voices with a platform and sense of belonging, reflecting a shared commitment to young people and meaningful change.

The Mayor also proudly recalled the joy of hosting the Inclusive Birthday Party at Foyle Arena, tailored for children and young people with additional needs, proving that "inclusion works when we work together”, and the Community Christmas Party held at the Guildhall where those who made a significant impact on their community were acknowledged and recognised.

100 years old Margaret Robinson with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr at the Mayor's final Tea Dance held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The Mayor spoke of the work she did to actively promote diversity and inclusion across civic life, reaching out to fellow Mayors across the North for "powerful and honest conversations about how we can better include all minority communities." This commitment extended to representing the city internationally, raising awareness around racial inequality, migration, women’s health, and housing.

The Mayor's leadership extended to the international stage, welcoming former Taoiseach Simon Harris T.D. and the Lord Mayor of the City of London, cementing Derry~Strabane’s central role in regional growth and global collaboration while a trade and investment mission to the U.S. successfully promoted Derry and Strabane as a hub of innovation and investment.

A deeply personal and profoundly meaningful highlight was the Mayor's address at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., leading to the award of an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Howard University. "This honour was not just a personal milestone, it was a recognition of the values we hold dear: inclusion, justice, and meaningful social change.”

Mayor Barr said the visit of a delegation from her homeland of Kenya was another very powerful symbol of unity and support, whilst also further strengthening Derry’s international relations.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has hosted the final Our Guildhall, Our Space night at the weekend in association with Translink . During the event young people had the opportunity to create some unique artwork as part of the Brand a Bus competition which is open to children in Northern Ireland aged 14 and under. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.05.25

During her year in office, the Mayor addressed the "unprecedented levels of online abuse – much of it, racially motivated, and much of it deeply personal." She said that despite these challenges she refused to be defined by hate, choosing instead to “stay focused, to stay present, and to stay true to my purpose: building a more inclusive, compassionate, and forward-looking district."

She credited the people of Derry and Strabane for lifting her up, demonstrating that "love is louder. And hope is stronger."

The Mayor extended her gratitude to Deputy Mayor Alderman Darren Guy for his support during her Mayoral term, her dedicated Mayoral support staff, the Guildhall and wider Council staff, and fellow councillors.

She also acknowledged the performers and community contributors and sponsors for their continued support with a heartfelt appreciation for her husband Paul and son Brian for their unwavering love and support throughout the year.

As she prepares to pass the chain of office to the new incoming Mayor, the Mayor concluded saying she left office with her “head held high," confident that "together, we’ve shown what’s possible when leadership is rooted in community, courage, and compassion."

One year ago as the office of First Citizen of Derry City & Strabane District was conferred upon her, Councillor Seenoi Barr had vowed to work tirelessly for everyone and to focus her Mayoral year on “unity, growth and the common good”.

She pledged to contribute towards wider goals of ending poverty, attracting investment and also to “support young people to achieve their full potential, create jobs ad advocate for quality affordable housing.”

Mayor Barr at the time also spoke about how she came to Derry back in 2010 in search of safety and a better life and the welcome she has received from the people of Derry. “Since I arrived, Derry has embraced me. It has granted me a family, a community and now, the honour to serve as your First Citizen.”