'It's been the honour of my life': Derry's longest serving Sinn Féin Councillor to stand down

Paul Fleming has served on the Council since 2001 and was elected Mayor of Derry for the year 2009/10.

Speaking after a convention, where Strathfoyle native Alex Duffy was selected for co-option as the new councillor for the Faughan area, Mr Fleming said: “It has been the honour of my life to have represented the people of Derry, and Faughan, for 21 years as a Sinn Féin councillor.

“I want to extend a huge thanks to the people of Faughan and rural Derry for putting their trust in me to represent them for all these years and helping to grow Sinn Féin in the city.

“In that time, our city has been transformed beyond recognition, and I am particularly proud of the role that the Sinn Féin team has played in delivering new first-class amenities like the play facilities, better public services and increased investment. And we have more to do.

“There are huge challenges facing people across our city and district as the rising cost of living continues to hit people’s pockets. And I know that the priority for the Sinn Féin team will be on continuing to support them.”

Mr Fleming said the debate on Irish unity has now advanced rapidly and people are looking towards a better future. “I look forward to continuing to play my part in shaping that future,” he said, adding:

“I want to extend my congratulations and full support to Alex Duffy and I have no doubt that he will be a strong voice for rural communities.”

2010: Pictured at the launch of the annual Foyle Days festival were, then Mayor Councillor Paul Fleming, Jim Travers, President of Derry Credit Union, Claire Lundy, Marketing and Communications Officer with Derry City Council and Bill McCann, Harbour Master. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com.

Alex Duffy said he was “very proud and extremely honoured” and “delighted to bring my own lived experience as a youth and community worker to our team”.

“I want to carry on the hard work of Paul Fleming who has been a stalwart of this area for decades and I want to extend my thanks for all his work over the years to deliver for everyone in our community.

“My immediate priority will be striving to increase investment, create more jobs and improve the lives of everyone across the rural.”

“Our First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill is working hard to get an Executive formed, and to work together with others to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, support people during the cold winter, work to fix the health system, build homes and create good quality jobs.

2010: Mayor of Derry. Councillor Paul Fleming at the One World Festival on Saturday. (0106JB65)

“Sinn Féin wants to build a better future for everyone in our city, and we will work constructively and positively with all other parties on Derry & Strabane District Council to achieve that.”

2010: Mayor Of Derry Colr. Paul Fleming presents Joanne Doran, the first local female over the finish line at the 25th Liam Ball Triathlon. On left is Ann Ball, wife of the late Liam Ball. 0106JM69

