One of the big events that always marks the start of Derry’s festive season is to take place this Friday – Santa’s arrival at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

The excitement will be high among young and old alike as Derry welcomes Santa Claus, special guests and much more.

Centre Manager Paul Doherty told the Journal that there will be plenty of fun and surprises on the evening and this year’s Grotto Experience will be even better than ever.

He said: “Get ready for a spectacular evening at Foyleside as we launch the holiday season with a vibrant mix of entertainment, live music, Christmas characters, and face-painting, with plenty of surprises for all ages.

Santa, Elf on the Shelf and Rudolph entertain the children at Foyleside Shopping Centre last year. Photo: Gerard Gormley Photography

"This family-friendly event promises festive fun and community spirit, setting the stage for a holiday season to remember!

“As Centre Manager, I’m excited to highlight the incredible progress at Foyleside since our new owners took the reins just a year ago. Their commitment and investment have already had a tremendous impact. We hope visitors feel the added warmth and creativity across every corner of the centre this season. Our Grotto Experience is set to captivate, and while we can’t reveal everything, we're certain it will leave lasting memories. Follow us on social media for sneak peeks and come share in the festivities with us!

“Don’t miss out this Friday, November 8, from 5pm-9pm as we bring Foyleside to life with our Christmas light switch-on!

" Join us for an evening of holiday cheer, special guests, and a playful twist, as one familiar character makes a much-anticipated return. It’s the ideal way to embrace the season, and we’re eager to celebrate with everyone!”

The Grotto at Foyleside opens for visitors officially on Saturday, November 9 at 10am.