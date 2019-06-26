Ivan Cooper R.I.P : Foyle MP pays tribute

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has expressed her condolences following the death of former civil rights leader and one time MP Ivan Cooper.

Mrs McCallion paid tribute to Mr Cooper for standing up against injustice following his passing this morning.

The 75-year-old died peacefully surrounded by family at around 4.30am.

The Foyle MP said: “Ivan Cooper, along with others, played an important role in the Civil Rights campaign in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“He stood up with others and challenged an unjust and unfair system of apartheid and discrimination.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.”