‘I’ve had enough’ warns Derry Colr. Ferguson

Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson declared that like other people she has “had enough” of real life pressures being sidelined.

Her comments come after the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan with the DUP citing its unhappiness over the NI Protocol as the reason for the move.

Colr. Ferguson said: “I know what I’ve had enough of: our under-pressure health care system at breaking point; people waiting years in pain for surgeries; families struggling to pay bills and buy food; rising costs to every household with no rise in pay or benefits; families having to rely on food banks; our education and youth services all under pressure; community support services having to rely on volunteers as there’s no funding for paid core costs; families on housing lists over 10+ years; mental health services always under pressure to find funding; divisive politics and people losing faith in the government.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Ferguson. DER2142GS - 003

The Faughan representative added: “These are the issues we get contacted about every day.

“These are the issues our Executive should be prioritising and not having to deal with another threat to pull it down.