James donates 60th birthday money to Derry's Spruce House
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Friends of Spruce received a very generous donation of £2,365 from James Anderson.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:09 BST
Mr Anderson, from Omagh, received donations in lieu of gifts when he celebrated his 60th birthday and made the donation in acknowledgement of the care he received as a patient at Spruce House, Altnagelvin Hospital.
Mr Anderson made the presentation to Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager and Therese Brown, Chair of Friends of Spruce and staff from Spruce House.