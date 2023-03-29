Mr Anderson, from Omagh, received donations in lieu of gifts when he celebrated his 60th birthday and made the donation in acknowledgement of the care he received as a patient at Spruce House, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Mr Anderson made the presentation to Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager and Therese Brown, Chair of Friends of Spruce and staff from Spruce House.

The staff wished to pass on their gratitude to James and all his family and friends for their kindness and generosity.

Pictured from left to right are: Linda Moore, Support Services; Sr Maria McNeill; Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager; Therese Brown, Chair Friends Of Spruce; James Anderson, Past Patient; Grainne Lynch, Nursing Assistant; Dr Lorcan Cooper and Cecilia McNulty, Nursing Assistant.