News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

James donates 60th birthday money to Derry's Spruce House

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Friends of Spruce received a very generous donation of £2,365 from James Anderson.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:09 BST

Mr Anderson, from Omagh, received donations in lieu of gifts when he celebrated his 60th birthday and made the donation in acknowledgement of the care he received as a patient at Spruce House, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Mr Anderson made the presentation to Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager and Therese Brown, Chair of Friends of Spruce and staff from Spruce House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The staff wished to pass on their gratitude to James and all his family and friends for their kindness and generosity.

Pictured from left to right are: Linda Moore, Support Services; Sr Maria McNeill; Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager; Therese Brown, Chair Friends Of Spruce; James Anderson, Past Patient; Grainne Lynch, Nursing Assistant; Dr Lorcan Cooper and Cecilia McNulty, Nursing Assistant.
Pictured from left to right are: Linda Moore, Support Services; Sr Maria McNeill; Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager; Therese Brown, Chair Friends Of Spruce; James Anderson, Past Patient; Grainne Lynch, Nursing Assistant; Dr Lorcan Cooper and Cecilia McNulty, Nursing Assistant.
Pictured from left to right are: Linda Moore, Support Services; Sr Maria McNeill; Lesley Kelly, Ward Manager; Therese Brown, Chair Friends Of Spruce; James Anderson, Past Patient; Grainne Lynch, Nursing Assistant; Dr Lorcan Cooper and Cecilia McNulty, Nursing Assistant.
Most Popular

The money will go towards patient comforts fund in Spruce House.

James AndersonDerryWestern TrustOmaghAltnagelvin Hospital