Mr Crossan, who had played centre half in the legendary Derry City side of the 1960s, and who served as Derry & District League Chairman for decades, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday evening past.

Mourners at his Requiem Mass on Friday morning were told that Mr Crossan had had a long association with St Columba’s Long Tower Church, where he was baptised, made his First Communion and Confirmation and worshipped.

"He was no stranger to it, and it was no stranger to him,” Fr Seán O'Donnell told those gathered, as he recounted how Mr Crossan had aa abiding devotion to, and trust in, the Virgin Mary and prayed to her every day.”

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians provide a guard of honour at the funeral of former Derry City player and manager Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan, at the Requiem Mass held in the Long Tower Church on Friday morning. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 88

Jimbo Crossan won the Irish Cup with the Candystripes at the end of the 1963/64 season and scored a goal for the ages in Derry’s famous 5-1 victory over FK Lyn in the European Cup in 1965 – the first time an Irish side had progressed in Europe. Jimbo Crossan led Derry back into senior football in the League of Ireland as manager in 1985.

Fr O’Donnell said that for Jimbo ‘football was his obsession growing up’ and recounted his many stunning achievements including his ‘winning streak with Derry City’, and how he had had his spells playing also with Coleraine, Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Kildrum Tigers and took the helm at Finn Harps for a time.

He also recounted how Jimbo Crossan had met his wife Nora 63 years ago at The Corinthian and “romance blossomed”. The couple went on to have a large family and had settled in Brandywell Avenue before moving to Carnhill and later Woodbrook.

“At the centre of his life of course was always Nora, his family and his grandchildren. He was so proud of them all and would do anything for them. They were also his drive when his health deteriorated.

The late James (Jimbo) McCrossan.

"I remember anointing him when very ill two years ago in Altnagelvin in the middle of COVID, where he told me I had more gear on than Neil Armstrong had when he went into space. But he was determined that he was going to walk Claire up this aisle for her wedding in April that year. And indeed he did. That determination has led us to have him for many years,” Fr O’Donnell said.

As well as his sporting achievements, Jimbo Crossan was a long-standing ‘Hibernian’ and was very proud to become President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians - Board of Erin among his many other roles and responsibilities with the organisation.

“Through his membership of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and his network of contacts he secured aid from America for the Bloody Sunday Trust and for Foyle Search & Rescue and the efforts there led to the supply of a boat,” Fr O’Donnell said.

Mourners were also told of his love of singing and taking part in back-to-back competitions across Derry and Donegal, and even judging in the Milford Inn.

Nora Crossan, accompanied by family members, arrives for Requiem Mass, for her late husband Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan, former Derry City player and manager, at the Long Tower Church on Friday morning. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 89

Summing up the character of the man, Fr O’Donnell added: "He was a people person. He had great vision and ability to bring people and hold people together. A man of integrity, justice and fairness.”

John ‘Jobby’ Crossan, former Manchester City captain and Northern Ireland International, attends the Requiem Mass, held in the Long Tower Church on Friday morning, for his late brother, former Derry City player and manager, Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan. Photograph: George Sweeney. 91

Members of the Derry and District Football Association attend the Requiem Mass, held in the Long Tower Church on Friday morning, for former Derry City player and manager Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan. Photograph: George Sweeney. 90

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians attend the funeral mass of former Derry City player and manager Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan, held in the Long Tower Church on Friday morning. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 87

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins and players Mark Connolly and captain Patrick McElheney attend the Requiem Mass, held in the Long Tower Church on Friday morning, for former Derry City player and manager, Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan. Photograph: George Sweeney.93

Nora Crossan, wife of former Derry City player and manager Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan, accompanied by family members, arrives for Requiem Mass, for late her husband, at the Long Tower Church on Friday morning. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 86

Terry Harkin, former Northern Ireland International, attends the Requiem Mass, held in the Long Tower Church on Friday morning, for former Derry City player and manager, Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan. Photograph: George Sweeney. 92