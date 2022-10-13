Bafta Scotland celebrates Scottish film, games and television talent and ‘Screw,’ is nominated in the ‘Television Scripted’ category.

The show, in which Jamie-Lee plays Rose, a trainee prison officer in an all-male prison, is produced by STV Studios, which has its headquarters in Scotland.

Edith Bowman will return to host the BAFTA Scotland ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, and will be joined by a host of stars to announce the winners on the night. The ceremony will also be available to watch on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and the cast of Screw. Channel 4

Channel 4 recently announced that series two of the critically and viewer-acclaimed ‘Screw’ is set to be‘ bigger, bolder, and more dangerous than ever.’

Screw series two will be filmed in the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow.