Jamie-Lee O’Donnell to feature in new Channel 4 documentary on Derry

The new documentary, made by Tyrone Productions, follows Jamie-Lee as she explores how things have changed since she grew up in Derry.

With her trademark wit and warmth, Jamie-Lee documents the city’s complex past while also offering her own personal insight into her upbringing in a Catholic community. Viewers will hear from real Derry girls, students at Jamie-Lee’s old school, about the regeneration of the city and why, despite this, many young people feel that they need to leave Derry to gain new skills and experiences.

Daniel Fromm, Commissioning Editor, Popular Factual, said: “I’m hugely excited to be working with Tyrone Productions on their first commission for Channel 4 - and with Jamie-Lee in a brand new role for her. Derry Girls has brought the city to national prominence, now this film gives a voice to a new generation of its young people, so they can tell us what it’s like to grow up there in 2022.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in Derry by the Peace Bridge.

Patricia Carroll, Executive Producer, Tyrone Productions, said: “As a Northern company, we are delighted to be working with Channel 4 and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on this very personal documentary at such an important time in the city’s story. Fiercely proud of her home city, Jamie-Lee is the perfect person to explore Derry’s past and share her hopes for its future and we know that Channel 4 audiences will be both entertained and intrigued by what she discovers.”