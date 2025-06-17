Jasmina Cibic show ‘The Gift Ecology’ conjures new worlds from tears as she invites Derry spectators to imagine a just future

Jasmina Cibic got the UN treaty bodies to send her tears.

"They dispatched them to Slovenia. We had to find new codes for the Customs because they had to come from Switzerland,” Cibic confides ahead of her first solo show in Ireland, ‘The Gift Ecology’ which launches at Void Art Centre on Saturday.

“I took microscopic photographs. They look like terrains, worlds, with buildings. Each is a drop which crystalises. They are then printed in brass. I wanted to use precious metals historically linked to authority, to arms, to patriarchy.”

The images look like little Earths, terraforming teardrops harvested from the UN, that provide a symbol for these harrowing times.

Jasmina Cibic at the Void

"We are looking again at the failure of the UN with the current genocide,” observes Cibic. “I wanted to invite the decision makers...the ones who theoretically should have the possibility of stopping the genocide, to donate tears.”

‘The Gift Ecology’ continues the award-winning artist’s exploration of the anthropological concept of ‘the gift’ while examining how this has been ‘instrumentalised by every political, national, transnational authority’.

“It looks at how culture and nature have been pawns at the hands of authority,” she says. “It is an invitation to audiences and spectators and also to art producers to look at how we can still question ourselves about how we can be an adequate partner in the production of critical thought.”

Born in Ljubljana in 1979, the former Yugoslavia, and in particular its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) under Josip Broz Tito, informs much of the show.

Mother (2025), video still, courtesy of the artist

This refers to the anti-colonial sovereigntist alliance of African and Asian countries that came together in the 1950s and 1960s following liberation.

“I'm interested in the territory of the former Yugoslavia specifically. There is a focus on NAM,” explains Cibic.

“What was very interesting is that the former Yugoslavia with President Tito went onto a world stage and together with the Global South presented a third way of existing together. Yugoslavia was the only European country in the mix.

"It was a trade and economic but also a cultural movement to create a space between Soviet Russia and America,” she says.

During Tito’s leadership many NAM leaders visited him on Brijuni in the Adriatic. The President was ‘gifted’ animals by various Heads of State in gestures of solidarity.

“These animals became an illustration of this new world order. There is this invitation to point to them not only as this tokenistic exchange but also a very symbolic realignment within the non-alignment.

"There is a series of photographs of Yugoslav documents, documenting the travels of the diplomatic corps around the non-aligned world. They are specifically looking at how animals were not just passive subjects but effectively creating this scenography because they became gifts.

"Libya was always keen on giving camels. Tito would always bring in exotic animals that were then housed in this zoo on the island.”

A magnified photograph of a teardrop printed on brass that features in Jasmina Cibic's new exhibition 'The Gift Ecology'.

A centrepiece of the exhibition is a suspended bronze globe with fictional islands, continents, and waterways.

"I wanted to make a globe and literally build a world in bronze. It is also fashioned from the microscopic tears which we made into a three-dimensional form,” Cibic tells us.

The figure hints ‘at new planetary imaginaries born from care, resilience, and restitution’.

‘The Gift Ecology takes place across two galleries with ‘Mothers’ (2025), a new video work, created within the archive of the Gallery of the Non-Aligned in Montenegro, featuring in gallery two.

The gallery collects and exhibits artworks gifted by heads of state, ambassadors, and cultural elites of the NAM.

For ‘Mothers’ Cibic selected sculptures depicting female heads, busts, and figures—representations of emergent mother nations.

Jasmina Cibic working on the installation of 'The Gift Ecology' at Void Art Centre.

In the video, these sculptures are linked by explosions.

The soundscape merges autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR)-inspired textures—commenting on ‘the voyeuristic pleasure derived from destruction—with a female narrator articulating words of resistance and strategies for survival’.

"One of the things I'm looking at is not only how most of the non-aligned were militaristically destroyed by the west but also culturally,” says Cibic.

“There are works that really work on that whole notion of how the western gaze is so obsessed with destruction, the destruction of culture, the destruction of nature, and how we haven't really moved far away from this dominating effect, or the colonial gaze.

"It is a show about self-determination. It looks at potential futures drawn from the past through a feminist lens.”

Cibic reflects on the hollowing out of the public sector across much of the former Yugoslavia since the implosion of the socialist federation more than three decades ago.

“As everything around us is collapsing at an exponential rate, culture is being cut, funding is being cut back in the public sector. I come from the former Yugoslavia. The country I am from doesn't exist anymore.

"We do not have an arts sector. We do not have private galleries. Our museums are empty. Education is not taking care of bringing kids into them and at the end of the day if you don't take care of your cultural capital what is the next generation going to take out of it?”

‘The Gift Ecology’ poses many questions and considers what role art and culture play within dissolved systems of solidarity and care and how might they help us imagine new forms of agency.

"It is quite a minimal show for what I usually do but it has been a really pensive period of time where I find it quite challenging to continue producing works of art because of the situation in the world,” she says.

Despair, however, is not an option. Inscribed under each of the planetary tears are lines of poetry from the non-aligned world.

“The lines are all related to how tears are related to seeds of new worlds and so on. They become planets of potential futures, of a more just world.”

‘The Gift Ecology’ launches at Void on June 21 at 6pm. It runs until September 13.