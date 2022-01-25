Jim Barr donates mystery £40 to the Foyle Hospice

Jim Barr with the mystery letter and cash he has donated to the Foyle Hospice.

Last week the 'Journal' revealed how Jim had been ‘done’ out of change by a young customer at his mobile shop in Carnhill at some point in the early 1990s.

But on New Year's night he received an anonymous letter that explained: “I pretended my ma and da gave me a £20 when they only gave me £10. You knew. You told me to double check. I pretended I did and so you gave me the extra £10.”

Enclosed with the letter were two crisp £20 notes as recompense for the loss.

Now Jim has donated the £40 to the much-loved local charity, the Foyle Hospice.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications said: “Jim doesn’t know who compensated him for their actions made years ago, but it is thoughtful gestures like this that bring our community closer together. Jim paid the kindness forward by generously donating the funds to Foyle Hospice and we are very grateful.”