Jim Doherty fondly remembered as doting father and proud Derry man on eve of 50th anniversary of Flixborough disaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jim Doherty was fondly remembered this week as a talented musician, doting father and proud Derry man who loved bringing his wife and children over from England for big family get-togethers and summer runs to Inishowen.

"He was very unassuming, quietly spoken and very family-oriented,” eldest daughter Sharon Neyjahr told the ‘Journal’. “He did everything for us. He was very sociable. When we went back to Derry he loved the big nights. We used to go down to Moville and Buncrana. He had a lovely soft tenor voice.”

Helen Proudlove, Jim’s middle-daughter, recounts: “I remember the big nights we used to have in Granny's house in Westland Terrace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday Sharon, Helen and Jim’s youngest daughter Diane Holmes will attend a special memorial service in North Lincolnshire, to remember their father and more than two dozen other men who died in one of the worst industrial accidents in modern British history.

The late Jim Doherty, who was tragically killed in the Flixborough disaster of June 1, 1974.

Jim was 46 when he was killed in a massive explosion at a British Nypro chemical plant near the sleepy village of Flixborough, north of Scunthorpe.

According to a report in the ‘Journal’ in the immediate wake of the catastrophe over 100 people were injured and 100 homes destroyed in the blast. Jim’s department took the full force of the explosion.

Sharon was only 21. “He started on June 1, 1972. The explosion was on June 1, 1974. It was exactly two years later,” she observes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim was originally from the Bogside but had gone to work in England in the 1950s. He met Zeete Fontaine, a native of Scunthorpe. They wed and raised a family of three girls, Sharon, Helen and Diane. In the late 1960s they decided to move to Ireland.

The fires as seen from the south-west - Official report. National Archives.

They arrived on October 5, 1968, the day the Derry Housing Action Committee (DHAC) march was baton charged off Duke Street.

Jim worked at the British Enkalon factory in Antrim up until 1972 when the family decided to move back to England as the Troubles worsened.

Sharon reflects: “The irony after all those years of moving back in 1968 just as the Troubles started...obviously over the next few years things escalated. They decided things weren't getting any better and returned to Scunthorpe. That's when he got the job at Nypro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The irony of leaving somewhere to try to be safe and stay away from explosions only to be killed in an explosion is amazing really.”

Jim's late wife Zeete with a memorial stone honouring the 28 men who died at Flixborough on June 1, 1974.

Jim was killed when a huge vapour cloud of hot cyclohexane ignited at approximately 4.53pm on June 1, 1974.

Sharon (21), Helen (19) and Diane (15) and his wife Zeete, were bereft. His extended family back home too were plunged into grief. Jim's siblings living in Derry were Kathleen (McDermott), Terry, Maureen (Morrison), Bernadette (Boyle), Eilish (Lafferty), Eamon, Philomena (Bradley) and Eileen. Another sibling, Sister Philomena, was a member of the Mercy Order and headmistress of St. Edmund's Primary School in Twickenham.

As they prepare to mark Jim’s 50th anniversary his daughters share happy memories of their father and of childhood visits to their ancestral home in his company back in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Flixborough Plant after the explosion. National Archives.

"He was generous to a fault,” says Helen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon affirms: “He was known for being incredibly generous. When we went over [to Derry] everybody wanted to pay for us because we were visiting. There was always a fight over who was going to pay the bills.

"Dad wanted to pay and they wanted to pay for us! You can imagine with big families how that all played out! At last count we have 33 first cousins on dad's side of the family. It's a massive family like lots of Derry families.”

Helen remembers mass expeditions to the beach.

“He used to pile us all in the car. You didn't have seat belts in those days! We had all our cousins in together and off we went.”

Jim had a great singing voice. He was a talented pianist with a haul of medals from the Feis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Journal' reported on Jim's tragic death on its front page on June 4, 1974. Jim was the son of George and Gertrude Doherty. His father George was a linotype operator at the Derry Journal. His brother Terry also worked at the paper as a compositor.

"He was musically gifted,” says Sharon. “He played the piano and did very well in the Feis every year. He won lots of competitions. They said he could have made a career as a pianist but he was too keen on football!”

He read music but played by ear mainly.

“The memories I have is of him playing piano. Mum would sing as well. They would harmonise. It's one of my biggest memories, especially on the big night's in Derry,” Helen recounts.

Zeete sadly passed away at the age of 94 on September 29, 2022.

His daughters have been able to contribute, however, to a special exhibition commemorating the disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will run at the North Lincolnshire Museum in Scunthorpe until November 2024 while there are plans to make some of the exhibits available online.

“We have submitted our memories - one document between the three of us – of that day,” says Sharon.

On Saturday Jim’s daughters, grand-children and great-grandchildren will attend a memorial service at 4.30pm in Flixborough.

“It will last an hour and that will encompass the time of the actual explosion 50 years ago at 4.53pm,” says Sharon. A minute’s silence will mark the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disaster has not always made the headlines but a legacy remains.

“It was instrumental in forming the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. That's a very important point. A lot of people are very negative about health and safety in this country. It's like 'oh God, you have to wear a hard hat to go up a ladder’ and that sort of thing.

"This was a case of an industrial accident really informing the new HSWA (1974) which is still in force today 50 years later which is quite important I think,” says Sharon.