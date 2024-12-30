Jimmy Carter was ‘keen supporter of peace’ and ‘respected voice on road to GFA’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former US President Jimmy Carter was a ‘keen supporter of peace’ and a ‘respected voice on the road to the Good Friday Agreement’, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

The 39th President of the US died aged 100 at his home in Georgia on Sunday.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of former US President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter.

"As 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter served in his nation's highest office with distinction before forging an enduring legacy as a global statesman and human rights pioneer.

Mary Robinson, Ireland's former president and UN high commissioner for human rights, with former US president Jimmy Carter. (Photo credit should read ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

"At 100 years old, President Carter did some of his most impactful work after he left the Oval Office in a retirement that lasted more than four decades.

"His work in the Middle East remains of global significance and is a reminder of the moral obligation on the world leaders of today as a humanitarian catastrophe on an unprecedented scale unfolds there now.

"Jimmy Carter’s legacy is a reminder of what diplomacy can achieve; the peace deal he helped to forge between Israel and Egypt at Camp David stands to this day,” said the Taoiseach.

Mr. Harris referred to Mr. Carter’s interest in the peace process in Ireland and Britain.

"He was a keen supporter of peace in Ireland and a respected voice on the road to the Good Friday Agreement.

"The world has lost a great humanitarian, the United States has lost a great President, and a family has lost a wonderful decent man.

"May he rest in peace,” he said.