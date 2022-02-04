John and Pat Hume commemorative textiles unveiled at UU’s Magee campus

Members of the Hume family at the unveiling of the textiles.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition, Mo Hume, daughter of John and Pat Hume, said: “We are honoured that Conflict Textiles and the Hume/O’Neill Chair have commissioned these beautiful pieces in memory of our parents. Before she died, Mum spoke at length to Roberta Bacic, the curator, as she found the work of Conflict Textiles truly inspiring.

“The fact that they are displayed in the Magee Library, where Dad spent so much time and wrote the bulk of his Master’s thesis, is particularly special for us. They both believed passionately in the power of education and were strong supporters of the Magee campus.”

The textiles will be on display for a six-month period and members of the public are invited to view them.