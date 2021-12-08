John Hume’s peace prizes to be put on display at Derry’s Guildhall

The Hume family pictured earlier this year with their late father’s peace prizes.

Mr Hume’s family announced earlier this year that the high profile prizes he received over his lifetime were to be loaned to the city for permanent display.

They include the Nobel Peace Prize (1998), the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Award (1999) and the International Gandhi Peace Prize (2001).

Chair of Derry & Strabane Council’s Business and Culture Committee, Councillor Conor Heaney, welcomed the latest move.

“I am pleased that we have been able to approve the funding for the display of the John Hume Peace Awards in the Guildhall so that the public can view these internationally significant items,” he said.

“John is widely regarded as one of the most important figures in the recent political history of Ireland and was one of the architects of the Northern Ireland peace process.

“He is the only person in the world to receive all three of these awards and their prominent display will give just recognition to that achievement and add to our offering to visitors to our city and district.”