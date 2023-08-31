John Mitchel and Jenny Verner love affair to feature in new series of  Scéalta Grá na hÉireann

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is back for a second season with six new couples and six new captivating and heart-breaking stories.

John Mitchel and Jenny Verner's story is one of forbidden love, sacrifice, and political turmoil.

Mitchel, a leading figure in the Irish nationalist movement, who was born at Camnish just outside Dungiven, and Verner, a prominent member of the Protestant gentry, from Newry, fell in love despite the disapproval of their families.

John Mitchel and Jenny Verner's

Their commitment to one another and to the cause of Irish freedom saw them traverse four continents, numerous wars and years of incarceration.

Mitchel and Verner feature alongside a range of iconic couples.

The captivating story of Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett is widely recognised as one of the most tragic love stories in Ireland's history. Grace and Joe were brought together by their love for Ireland and their shared ideals and spirituality.

They were married in Kilmainham Gaol but their life together was cut tragically short by the violence of the 1916 Easter Rising. Their love for each other and their country will always be remembered.

John Mitchel

Lady Eleanor Butler of Kilkenny Castle and Sarah Ponsonby of Woodstock House, were two women who, despite the social norms of their time and the many obstacles they face, were determined to be together.

They defied societal expectations and refused to conform to traditional gender roles. Their story is an inspirational tale of undying love and unbreakable courage. This couple's story is a testament to the power of love, and to the importance of being true to yourself.

Michael Joseph O'Rahilly and Nancy Brown were as devoted to one another as they were to the fight for Irish independence.

The legacy of their love for each other lives on through O'Rahilly's farewell letter to Nancy, written as he lay mortally wounded on the streets of Dublin, during the 1916 Easter Rising.

Jenny Verner

Matilda and Theobald Wolfe Tone had a whirlwind romance that played out in the era of revolutions. From Ireland to France and America this power couple almost brought the British Empire crashing to its knees and brush shoulders with Napoleon himself.

Wolfe Tone is so vividly remembered today thanks to Matilda’s efforts in preserving his diaries and political writings in the now famous two volume biography, the Life of Theobald Wolfe Tone.

Leslie Price and Tom Barry, are remembered as ‘the couple that brought down an Empire’.

The new series of Scéalta Grá na hÉireann starts on Wednesday.

Through their respective involvements with the Cumann na mBán and the West Cork Brigade's flying column, they played a key role in undermining the British Empire's operations in Ireland during the War of Independence.

After the Civil War, Leslie Price helped establish the Irish Red Cross, Gorta and VHI.

Tom’s book ‘Guerilla Days in Ireland’ is the seminal work on the Irish fight for freedom and on the tactics of guerilla warfare. Their efforts during the revolution, made them one of the most influential couples of their time.