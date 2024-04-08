Join the Mayor for a night at the races with a difference in the Guildhall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor’s Guildhall Giddy Up in aid of her chosen charities for her year in office the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation will give punters the option of sponsoring, naming, backing or even riding one of the model horses.

The horses are on wheels with punters paying for the privilege of being a jockey and carrying the hopes of those who back them in the race.

Mayor Logue tried one of the horses out for herself at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this week where she encouraged the public to come along and join her.

Representatives from the Ryan McBride Foundation, Stephen McCallion, Foyle Hospice and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue.

“I’d love to see you at the Guildhall this Saturday, by all accounts these events are brilliant fun and a great interactive way to raise funds for my two brilliant charities,” she said.

“You can don your silks and be a jockey on one of the horses or back the one that takes your fancy.

“For anyone who can’t make it on the night there’s the option to back or name a horse and all support is gratefully appreciated.”

Tickets priced at £10 are available for the Mayor’s Guildhall Giddy Up through her office by calling 028 71376508 or through the charities social media pages.

