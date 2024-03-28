Jordan Gallagher: Derry & Strabane Council to send letter of condolence to family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old had been missing since March 2, and SDLP Councillor Jason Barr recommended the sending of the letter at Wednesday’s Full Council meeting.

“What started that night [on March 2] and for the next few days and nights was nothing short of heroic from the community,” Councillor Barr said. “From, the PSNI and Gardaí to the amazing volunteers of the Community Rescue Service and Foyle Search and Rescue.

“Strabane unfortunately gets the short end of the stick when it comes to news, but when a family needs support, the town pulls together and this can definitely be seen.

Jordan Gallagher.

“On Monday Jordan was recovered from the River Foyle, and family can now lay him to rest and give him the send off he rightly deserves."

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs concurred with Councillor Barr and thanked volunteers and rescue services who “helped bring Jordan home”.

He added: “On behalf of Sinn Fein, we hold the families very close to our hearts in such a difficult time.”

Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher said that “Strabane is suffering very highly this last while from our young people losing their lives”.

SDLP Councillor Jason Barr.

Mayor Logue said it was a “very difficult time for the families involved”.

She concluded: “The loss of life across the board is regrettable, and I want to thank the volunteer and community sector.

"A lot of the time they have pick up the pieces when the statutory sector cannot provide as they’re overwhelmed.”

Foyle Search and Rescue earlier this week also passed on their condolences.

Posting on social media, the organisation stated: “The volunteers and staff would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jordan Gallagher. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.

"We would like to thank our volunteers for their tremendous amount of dedication to the search, as well as our colleagues in Community Rescue Service Western District and Search & Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North for their support.”

Numerous tributes have been paid to Jordan following his passing.

Also expressing their condolences on social media, the Management Committee and Staff of Strabane AYE said: "Jordan was a past participant of Strabane AYE where he gained a number of qualifications. During his time here we found Jordan to be a very pleasant young man and true gentleman. May he Rest in Peace.”

*Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Young people can contact the PAPYRUS Hopeline247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.

*Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House free on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808 - a free 24/7 text service; Ring Samaritans 24/7 on freephone number 116-123.

