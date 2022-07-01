Journal Feis book is ‘dancing’ off the shelves!

The Derry Journal's Sean McLaughlin and Jenni Doherty, of Little Acorns Bookstore, Foyle Street, with copies of 'Derry Feis: The Golden Years'.

A newly released compilation of photographs from the archives of the Derry Journal is proving to be a big hit with book-lovers.

Since its release earlier this week, ‘Derry Feis - The Golden Years’ has been snapped up at selected outlets across the city.

The new book - a collaboration between the ‘Journal’ and local publishing house, Guildhall Press - features archive photos of Feis Doire Colmcille which is celebrating its centenary in 2022.

The compilation, which includes hundreds of photographs from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, actually went on sale exactly 100 years, to the day, since the first ever Feis Doire Colmcille took place in June 1922.

Sean McLaughlin, of the Derry Journal, who compiled the new book, says 2022 is an iconic year not only for the Feis but for the Journal, too.

“While the Feis is celebrating its 100th birthday this week, just a few short weeks ago, the Journal - the second oldest paper still in existence in Ireland - marked its 250th anniversary. So, all in all, it’s been an important year for both the Feis and the Journal - institutions that have both become synonymous with Derry - the town we love so well.”

The new book is available from the following outlets in the city: Little Acorns Bookstore (Foyle St), Foyle Books (Craft Village), VisitDerry (Waterloo Place), Checkpoint Charlie (Waterloo St.), Eurospar (Rath Mor Centre and Hatfield).