Joy and celebrations in Diocese of Derry as Father Shaun Doherty is ordained

The well-known and popular former Highland Radio presenter was joined by family, friends and fellow priests as he was ordained by Bishop of Derry, Most Reverend Donal McKeown in St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry.

Thousands of well-wishers from the Diocese and across the world also watched online and joined in prayer as Fr Doherty received the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

Bishop McKeown said the diocese was blessed with three priestly ordinations in the course of 2023 and said they gathered as Shaun Doherty, ‘at the end of not a short journey’ presented himself for ministry in the Diocese of Derry.

Father Shaun Doherty was ordained by Bishop of Derry Most Reverend Donal McKeown.

In his Homily, Bishop McKeown told Shaun how he had travelled down many roads and gained ‘invaluable experience, spiritual and human’.

He called upon him to share his story and told him how Jesus was walking with him in ‘all the stages of your journey’.

Bishop McKeown added how, as Shaun stepped forward for ordination, ‘some may say you’re crazy’.

“I would agree with them. You are, that is correct. You could have chosen a much easier path for the next chapter of your life. But you are crazy enough to believe that God has chosen you for this ministry, at this time, in this place. He has a special job for you that he has for no one else. All your life up to now has been part of your preparation for this ministry.”

Bishop McKeown said the next few years will not be easy, ‘as they aren’t in so many parts of our society’, and there is ‘much healing to be done’.

He added how, by a life of prayer and generosity, of courage and honesty, Shaun can be a ‘fabulous advertisement for Jesus’.

"Expect great things from the Jesus who calls you into His service. It’s always about God, it’s never about us.”

A reception was later held in the IOSAS Centre for the newly-ordained Father Shaun Doherty, a member of the Columba Community.