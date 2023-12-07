Just one tour operator visited Malin Head this summer - as concerns grow that Inishowen is not being promoted
and live on Freeview channel 276
The figure was highlighted at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which Councillor Martin McDermott claimed that not enough is being done to promote tourism in the peninsula, compared to elsewhere in Donegal.
He said: “I think we’ve been fighting the fight for some time in Inishowen and there is no doubt we are lagging very far behind compared to the rest of the county.
"This year alone, just one tour operator has been going to Malin Head – just one. When you think of how many tour operators come to Donegal Town or Letterkenny or other parts of the county and one tour operator comes to Malin Head, then I think we need to take a bit of a look at ourselves as to where we’re going.”
Colr McDermott said he believes there needs to be further collaboration between tourism bodies and added: “I’m not sure we’re being sold in the manner we should be at a county level’.
He highlighted how attractions such as Doagh Famine Village/Donegal Lapland, Wild Alpaca Way and Wild Ireland are bringing thousands to the area and are ‘doing it themselves’.
"That’s the people we need to look after, because if we leave it to the council or Donegal Tourism then it won’t happen for us here.”
He continued: “Those are the people who are bringing the bed nights to Inishowen and they’re doing it themselves. They need help and infrastructures put in place to help with parking etc – whatever we can do for them – as the big push in this county is not on Inishowen.”
Colr McDermott added how it is a ‘stark scenario when one tour operator is coming to Inishowen and Malin Head and that operator happens to be from this county.”
The Fianna Fail councillor outlined how the tourism market in Inishowen will only decline if something is not done.
"Colr Johnny McGuinness has premises in Culdaff and is someone who also knows all too well that the numbers this year are not what they were. If that happens again, then so many businesses are going to be in a serious situation. Going back to the point, someone needs to look at why only one tour operator is coming to this end of Donegal.”