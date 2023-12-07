Just one tour operator visited Malin Head this summer - as concerns grow that Inishowen is not being promoted

Just one tour operator visited Malin Head over the summer, it has been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The figure was highlighted at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which Councillor Martin McDermott claimed that not enough is being done to promote tourism in the peninsula, compared to elsewhere in Donegal.

He said: “I think we’ve been fighting the fight for some time in Inishowen and there is no doubt we are lagging very far behind compared to the rest of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This year alone, just one tour operator has been going to Malin Head – just one. When you think of how many tour operators come to Donegal Town or Letterkenny or other parts of the county and one tour operator comes to Malin Head, then I think we need to take a bit of a look at ourselves as to where we’re going.”

Banba's Crown, Malin Head.

Colr McDermott said he believes there needs to be further collaboration between tourism bodies and added: “I’m not sure we’re being sold in the manner we should be at a county level’.

He highlighted how attractions such as Doagh Famine Village/Donegal Lapland, Wild Alpaca Way and Wild Ireland are bringing thousands to the area and are ‘doing it themselves’.

"That’s the people we need to look after, because if we leave it to the council or Donegal Tourism then it won’t happen for us here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Those are the people who are bringing the bed nights to Inishowen and they’re doing it themselves. They need help and infrastructures put in place to help with parking etc – whatever we can do for them – as the big push in this county is not on Inishowen.”

Colr McDermott added how it is a ‘stark scenario when one tour operator is coming to Inishowen and Malin Head and that operator happens to be from this county.”

The Fianna Fail councillor outlined how the tourism market in Inishowen will only decline if something is not done.