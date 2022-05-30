Karol Kelly murder trial: co-accused says he tried to stop attack

The late Karol Kelly.

Michael Dunlop (21), of Fern Park in Derry, was giving evidence to Monday’s sitting of the trial which is being heard at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine.

He is charged with the murder of the father of five and also faces two other charges of attempted grievous bodily harm on the deceased on the same date and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23), both of Grafton Street in Derry, are also charged with the murder of Mr Kelly on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop told the court that he had gone to the Andersons’ house with a box of beer on the night in question.

He said he came downstairs after going to the toilet and saw two men leaving the house who warned him not to call the police.

Dunlop said the next thing he saw was Sean and Gary Anderson run out of the house. He said “their faces were a wee bit bloody”.

He said he went and stood in the garden and saw a man run down the street being pursued by Sean Anderson.

The jury was told by Dunlop he then moved out into the street and saw Sean Anderson on top of Mr Kelly and that was when he “spotted the knife”.

He said he saw Sean Anderson stab Mr Kelly and that he then ran down the street shouting for him to stop.

Dunlop said Sean Anderson then “let him” pull him up the street and did not offer any resistance.

He told the jury that he then saw Gary Anderson going towards Karol Kelly and then he got on top of him and “started stabbing him as well”

Dunlop told the court he left the knives on a wheelie bin and noticed both Andersons being sick.

He said he then left the house by the back door and went home.

Asked how he felt about what had happened, Dunlop said the whole thing was “kind of scary”.