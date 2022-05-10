Karol Kelly murder trial told of ‘unsurvivable damage to aorta’

Karol Kelly.

Evidence was being given by Assistant Pathologist Dr. Peter Ingram at the trial of brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23), both of Grafton Street, and Michael Dunlop (21), of Fern Park in Derry, who are all charged with the murder of the father of five on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

Dr Ingram, who carried out the post mortem on the deceased on March 6, 2018, told the jury of a series of injuries he found on the 35-year-old.

He said the most significant injuries were two stab wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen.

Regarding one of the stab wounds to the chest and the wound to the abdomen, the Pathologist said that, while they would have required medical attention, they were ‘not immediately life threatening’.

However, he said that the other wound to the chest had pierced the sac around the heart and damaged the aorta, causing ‘massive bleeding into the chest cavity’ which would have led to a speedy death.

The Pathologist also outlined other injuries to the deceased including lacerations to the skull and wrists which, he said, were caused by stab wounds.