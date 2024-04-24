Katie Simpson: Accused in murder trial Jonathan Cresswell found dead court told

The trial of Jonathan Cresswell ended dramatically at Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on Wednesday when the court heard that the defendant has been found dead.
By Staff reporter
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:54 BST
News.News.
News.

Jonathan James Cresswell (36) had gone on trial yesterday for the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson on August 9, 2020.

On Wednesday morning, prosecuting counsel Sam Magee KC told the court: “Jonathan Creswell was found deceased at his home this morning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Detective Chief Inspector was called to the witness box and said he had received information that a man had been found dead that morning at 9am.

Katie Simpson.Katie Simpson.
Katie Simpson.

He told the court: “A family member confirmed it was Mr Jonathan Creswell.”

It was also said that the death was not suspicious. The coroner has been informed.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the jury that the trial process had concluded and discharged them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said three co-accused who had pleaded guilty prior to the trial beginning would have their sentencing brought forward.

He adjourned the case until May 10.

This is to allow the formalities in the case to be dealt with.

Related topics:Coleraine