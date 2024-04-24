Katie Simpson: Accused in murder trial Jonathan Cresswell found dead court told

News.

Jonathan James Cresswell (36) had gone on trial yesterday for the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson on August 9, 2020.

On Wednesday morning, prosecuting counsel Sam Magee KC told the court: “Jonathan Creswell was found deceased at his home this morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Detective Chief Inspector was called to the witness box and said he had received information that a man had been found dead that morning at 9am.

Katie Simpson.

He told the court: “A family member confirmed it was Mr Jonathan Creswell.”

It was also said that the death was not suspicious. The coroner has been informed.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the jury that the trial process had concluded and discharged them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said three co-accused who had pleaded guilty prior to the trial beginning would have their sentencing brought forward.

He adjourned the case until May 10.