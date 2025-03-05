Kerala Association Derry's 'Chicken Tikka Challenge' raises £4,204 for Foyle Hospice

The Kerala Association Derry, a charitable organisation dedicated to the welfare of migrants from Kerala, India, has successfully raised £4,204 in support of Foyle Hospice through its annual fundraising event, the Chicken Tikka Challenge.

For over 25 years, the Kerala community has been an integral part of Derry, contributing significantly to the local healthcare sector, with many members working as doctors,nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The Kerala Association plays a crucial role in supporting migrant welfare, preserving cultural identity, and actively participating in charitable initiatives that benefit the wider Derry community.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back, the association organises a charity fundraiser each year, selecting a dedicated community organisation to support.

This year, the board and members chose Foyle Hospice, recognising its invaluable service to those in need. The event saw overwhelming participation from the community, reflecting the spirit of unity and generosity among members.

The Kerala Association operates with a committed board of elected members, who work tirelessly to strengthen community bonds, support fellow migrants and enhance the presence and self-esteem of the Kerala community in Derry. The association continues to expand its efforts, engaging in more welfare activities, cultural programmes and partnerships that benefit both it's members and the larger society.

The board and members of the Kerala Association extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this fundraiser. The amount raised has now been officially handed over to Foyle Hospice, reaffirming the association’s dedication to social responsibility and community service.