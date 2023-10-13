Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joseph and Lizzie (née Downey) had lived at different addresses on Fountain Hill and after marrying relocated to Strabane Old Road where they raised their family.

The late Derry couple have a staggering number of descendants and 120 of their number gathered at the Corinthian Ballroom at the City Hotel recently for a fantastic celebration.

One of the organisers of the event, Linda Gilder explained the family’s heritage and how the reunion came about.

The descendants of Joe & Lizzie. The picture was taken by Claire Canning, their great great granddaughter. Photo: @clairecanningphotography

“My great grandfather was Joseph Keys, born 1857. He was a widower with a young son when he married Elizabeth Downey in 1891 and they went on to have 10 children, living in Strabane Old Road. Cousins Elaine Keys Doherty from Derry, Joe Keys and I, both from London, had the idea to try to arrange a reunion of descendants from those children. Elaine is the granddaughter of James, daughter of Pascal Keys. Joe Keys previously lived in Dungiven Rd, but resides in London and his father and grandfather were both Joe Keys, former residents of Violet St.

“Joseph Keys in 1886 married Sarah Gillespie and they lived on Fountain Hill. In 1887 Sarah gave birth to twins, Mary and Joseph but both died within days of their birth. In 1888 Sarah gave birth to Alexander, but two weeks after his birth she died. Joseph was left a widower with a baby son.

“The Downey family were also living on Fountain Hill and it would seem that they must have helped him, as in 1891 Joseph married Elizabeth Downey, born in 1862, daughter of James & Bridget Downey (nee Sweeney).

"Living in Strabane Old Road, they went on to have 10 children: Mary (married Joe McCourt), Joseph, James, Patrick, Thomas, Bridget (married Francis McCauley), Annie, Denis, John (known as Jack) and William Alphonsus (known as Phonsie). As a matter of interest Phonsie worked for the Derry Journal from a young age, finally working as a linotype operator/ compositor until he moved to England in the mid 1950s. Annie continued to live in Strabane Old Road until the day she died. Alexander married Violet Brownlow. Joseph married Maggie Burke. James married Elizabeth Timoney. Patrick married Alice Dooley. Thomas married Annie Cassidy. Denis married Sarah Taggart. Jack married Mary McCole. Phonsie married Annie Campbell.

Lizzie and Joe Keys.

"From the censuses of 1901 & 1911 we learned that Joseph was a Pork Cutter. Five of the children moved across to England - Alexander, Patrick (my grandfather), Bridget, Jack and Phonsie. Alec, Patrick, Bridget and Jack settled in South East London, very close to each other, and Phonsie in High Wycombe.

“Joseph died in 1948, Lizzie in 1951 and they are buried at Ardmore.

“Joe & Lizzie Keys have a total of 796 direct descendants and on September 16, 120 people attended a Keys reunion at the City Hotel. They have five surviving grandchildren and four of them cut the celebratory cake – Sr Bridget McCourt, Sister Scholastica, aged 93, John Keys, aged 91, Claire Boorsma, aged 85, and Dympna Weatherstone, aged 79.”

The family described the evening as a “huge success, with family travelling from the USA, England and from all over Derry and Ireland”.

Tea and cakes with the Mayor Patricia Logue.

"We celebrated with food, old family photos, family trees, and entertainment including songs from Joe and Lizzie’s grandson John Keys, their great grandsons Des and Joe Higgins and their great great grandson, Alec Fuller,” Linda said.

A group was also greeted by the Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue in the Mayor’s Parlour in the afternoon.

"It was a great time for relatives to meet in Derry and for many to meet family members for the first time,” Linda said.

She added: “Getting as many of us together as we did, really meant a lot, and the fact that four of the five surviving grandchildren were there, was very special.”

Elaine Keys Doherty, Joe Keys & Linda Gilder.

"Sr Bridget McCourt is the daughter of Mary & Joe McCourt, John Keys is the son of Thomas & Annie Keys, Claire Boorsma is the daughter of Phonsie & Annie Keys and Dympna Weatherstone is the youngest daughter of Bridget & Francie McCauley.

The celebratory cake was supplied by Paul Keys from the Creggan Bakery, a great grandson of Joe & Lizzie, and family photo of everyone together was taken by Claire Canning, their great great granddaughter.