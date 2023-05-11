Kind donation of toys in memory of Ryan Long to Children's Ward at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has gratefully acknowledged a kind donation of toys and games in loving memory of Ryan Long to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.
By Laura Glenn
Published 11th May 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:57 BST
Ryan's family and friends from Waterside, presented toys and games in memory of Ryan.
The toys were donated for the children who are attending the Children's Ward to play with and enjoy.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “We are very grateful to the Long Family for their kindness and generosity which will bring plenty of smiles to the children and their families. Thank you!”