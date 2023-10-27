Kind-hearted primary school girls dress up as Pink Ladies in aid of Derry charity

Classroom assistant Emma Courtney with Grace, Eve, Zara-Mae and Kayleigh, who all dressed up as the Pink Ladies in aid of the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group.

Grace, who is in primary 3, dressed up as Sandy while primary 7 girls Eve, Zara-May and Kayleigh dressed as Marley, Rizzo and Frenchie respectively. Classroom assistant Emma Courtney also joined in the festivities and dressed as a Pink Lady.

Kayleigh said: "Every year we do this thing with Zara-May because we’ve all been friends for so many years. We started doing themes together last year, when we did Hocus Pocus and this year we’re doing the Pink Ladies.”

"We decided to do the Pink Ladies this year because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Pink Ladies are a breast cancer support charity,” Eve added.

Emma said: “Grace recently got all her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust, so she has a lovely Sandy-like bob now and that’s why she is Sandy.

"The girls are in their final year now in this school and they’ll all be going to different schools next year so this is a lovely way for them to mark their final year together. Zara-Mae loves Halloween so it’s great for the girls to all do this together. They’re all great girls who are helping out in any way around the school and they’re inseparable too. It’s lovely for them to do something fun together while raising money for such a great charity who do amazing work in the city.”

The girls dressed up as part of the Nazareth House PSs Halloween fun day, where the children and staff donned costumes for a Halloween disco, a party in their classrooms, some spooky stories and other things. The children all made a donation to the Pink Ladies. The girls had a great time at school and said the best part was spending time with their friends.