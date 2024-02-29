Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following his coronation last year, the UK Government commissioned a portrait of King Charles III , taken at Windsor Castle, which was offered for free to Councils and other public authorities across the United Kingdom.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy noted that the portrait would not be accepted for display in the Guildhall, and proposed that the Council received it and immediately gifted it to the Derry cathedral for display instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly I realise that the portrait would not gain support to be displayed within the Guildhall,” Alderman Guy said. “So, [the proposed gifting] will allow those who live in this city and district a chance to view this new portrait.”

King Charles III. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said said that, as a republican party, Sinn Féin had “no truck” with the Royal Family and would abstain from voting.

However, he acknowledged there were people in the city and district that have an affiliation to the Royal Family and didn’t wish to “stand in their way”.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said it was “slightly unfair to say it wouldn’t get support to be displayed within this building”, but had no issue with it being gifted to the cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tierney added: “If people want to see it, then that should be open to them. There are many people who would, so good for them. The Council shouldn’t be standing in the way of that.”

Alderman Darren Guy.

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said Councillors weren’t given an opportunity to decide if the portrait was accepted into the Guildhall, and that she “would have loved to have seen it”.

“We have other memorabilia,” Alderman McMorris said. “We have Queen Victoria and other portraits, so I don’t think it was a big ask to accept a portrait.”

Derry & Strabane representatives previously were divided over whether to mark King Charles III’s coronation, ahead of the event in May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a meeting in March 2023, unionist representatives accused the council of ‘ignoring’ Protestant, Unionist, and Loyalist (PUL) community events, while socialist, nationalist, and republican councillors criticised what one predicted would be an ‘obscene spectacle’ of wealth in light of a cost of living crisis.

Andrew Balfour,