Kneecap reschedule Derry St Columb's Park gig after stating there have been 'objections'
The Kneecap show in Derry has officially been rescheduled to November 23, after an event spokesperson said that they have faced “unexpected objections from local representatives.”
Originally, the gig was set for November 2 in St Columb’s Park, although last night a spokesperson for the organisers confirmed that they had to reschedule the night.
“First and foremost, we cannot express enough gratitude to the people of Derry and beyond who have come together in such an incredible way to show support for this event. The energy and passion from the public have been overwhelming, and it’s clear that this is more than just a concert—it’s a momentous occasion for Derry’s cultural scene.”
They said that despite the success in ticket sales, a number of objections have been raised by some.
"In compliance with local regulations, organisers have taken the necessary steps to ensure the event proceeds successfully, including shifting the date to November 23,” the organisers said.
All tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for November 23, confirmed the event organiser.
