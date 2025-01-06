Kneecap’s ‘Fine Art’ shortlisted for RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kneecap’s album ‘Fine Art’ has been shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2024.

The shortlist for this year's RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2024, in association with IMRO & IRMA, was announced on Monday on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show.

The acclaimed ‘Fine Art’ is the debut studio album from KNEECAP, whose members are Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and Derry man JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

The shortlist also includes:

A Lazarus Soul - No Flowers Grow In Cement Gardens Curtisy - What Was The Question Fontaines D.C. - Romance Orla Gartland - Everybody Needs a Hero NewDad - MADRA Niamh Regan - Come As You Are Róis - Mo Léan Silverbacks - Easy Being a Winner SPRINTS - Letter To Self

Dave Reid, Choice Music Prize co-founder, commented: “The RTÉ Choice Music Prize continues to highlight, promote & support Irish music annually. We are delighted to be hosting the 20th edition of the project in 2025 and right now music across all genres in Ireland is in its healthiest state ever. We would like to thank all our partners and supporters down through the years as we strive to continue to shine a light on quality Irish music both domestically and internationally into the future”. RTÉ 2FM’s Head of Music, Adam Fogarty: “Once again, 2FM is delighted to continue our partnership with the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for the 9th year running. With this year holding particular significance as the 20th Anniversary of this very important prize.

" Through our partnership, we’re delighted to be able to continue to celebrate all that is great about Irish music and Irish artists. Through the ‘Irish Artist of the Year’, ‘Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ and ‘Classic Irish Album’ categories, and the longstanding ‘Irish Song of the Year’ and the preeminent ‘Irish Album of the Year’ prizes we are able to more broadly represent the incredible past, present and exciting future of Irish music. 2FM will continue its support as the flagship partner station, with content and promos across our platforms over the coming months, and this will be reflected more widely across the entire organisation as we get closer to the awards night.” Jim Carroll, Choice Music Prize co-founder and chairperson of the judging panel, added “it’s quite something to be talking about the 20th outing of this event. I firmly believe that the longevity of the Choice Music Prize is due to how Irish bands and musicians have actively and enthusiastically supported the event over the years. It is clear that they value its integrity and independence, as well as its impact on their profile and careers. On the occasion of the 20th Choice, we want to salute and thank the hundreds of musicians who’ve joined us along the way.” The Irish Album of the Year 2024 will be announced live from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM in a special show 7-11pm on Thursday, March 6. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts, further details on the line-up to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now via https://www.ticketmaster.ie/rte-choice-music-prize-2025-dublin-06-03-2025/event/1800616D7CFC1B30

2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show will continue to broadcast a week of Choice Music Prize announcements and activities, including further details on the additional prizes and Irish Song of the Year. Irish Artist of the Year shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, January 7. Irish Breakthrough Artist shortlist will be announced on Wednesday, January 8. Further details of the Classic Irish Album will be confirmed on Thursday, January 9, with the winner announced ahead of the live event. The Irish Song of the Year 2024 -shortlist will be announced on Friday, January 10 with the winner announced on March 6 on 2FM Daytime, with the public vote opening on Friday, January 10.