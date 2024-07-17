Labour move towards repealing 'toxic' Tory Legacy Act welcomed by Derry MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s MP has welcomed a commitment from the Labour Government to repeal and replace the Legacy Act as an early pledge during the state opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said that the move demonstrated a change in approach to Northern Ireland.

The controversial legislation brought in by the previous Conservative government passed into law in September 2023 and became effective in late April this year.

It’s introduction resulted in dozens of ongoing Troubles era Inquests being shut down, while a new body had been announced take over all cases relating to the Troubles here.

One of the images of 269 victims of state violence that were previously projected onto Free Derry Wall during a protest against the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill. The protest was organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Pat Finucane Centre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 08

Pointing out that every political party and victims’ group in the north had been opposed to what he termed the Tories’ ‘shameful approach to the past’, Mr Eastwood said on Wednesday: “We have worked hard alongside Labour MPs to make the repeal of the toxic Tory Legacy Act an early commitment of the new government in London. I am pleased that the commitment was made in the King’s Speech today and that we can look forward to progress in this parliamentary session.

“This is an early demonstration from the Labour Government that they will take a radically different approach to the North than their predecessors. Political parties and victims’ groups from across our society opposed the attempts to shut down paths to justice and accountability - the united campaign, led by those most affected, has driven this change.”

Mr Eastwood also welcomed the focus on economic growth and ‘clear commitment’ to reducing health waiting lists contained in the King’s Speech on Wednesday, as well as the shift in policy on Palestine.

“These are key priorities for the SDLP,” he said, “and we will be pressing the government to ensure that our communities benefit from new initiatives.

Foyle MP, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

“I also welcome the re-commitment to a two-state solution to the conflict in the Middle East with recognition of the need for a sovereign Palestinian State.

"We will be pressing for formal recognition of the state of Palestine and for an end to the sale of arms and components to Israel at the earliest opportunity. We have a moral obligation to do everything in our power to stop the genocide.”