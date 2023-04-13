Lane closures planned to construct new shared footway/ cycleway scheme for Clooney Road, Ballykelly

The scheme will involve the construction of a one kilometre shared footway and cycleway on the Clooney Road, Ballykelly, between the Forest Drive junction and the Carnamuff Road junction.

The Department for Infrastructure said that this work ‘will greatly enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians and is part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to increase opportunities for active travel’.

To facilitate the scheme, daily lane closures will take place from 9.30am to 4.00pm from Monday 17 April to Tuesday 31 October 2023.

Main Street, Ballykelly. (Google Earth)

The spokesperson said: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are asked to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions, all work will be completed by 31 October 2023.”

