Translink has confirmed an enhanced schedule of late-night bus and train services for Derry for the festive season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additional services will operate from Friday, November 28 to Saturday, December 20 and will include as follows:

11.10pm rail service from Belfast to Derry on Friday and Saturday nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.30pm rail service from the North-West Transport Hub to Coleraine on Friday and Saturday nights.

Translink has confirmed late night bus and train services for Derry for Christmas season.

Ulsterbus 98 service departing Foyle Street, Derry to Strabane at 11.00pm.

For those travelling further afield, late 212 Goldliner services currently run from Foyle Street for Belfast departing at 11.00pm on Friday and Saturday nights. The 212 service also offers late-night departures from Belfast Grand Central Station to Derry with departures at 12.15am and 1.15am, Friday and Saturday.

In addition, a range of later Foyle Metro services also operate throughout the week, providing cleaner, greener, and more convenient travel options to enjoy the city’s festive atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the late services for DerryTranslink’s Northern Area Manager, Sarah Simpson, said:

“We’re pleased to support Derry’s festive celebrations by offering great value travel options that help residents and visitors stay connected to all the action.

“Passengers can easily plan their journey using our journey planner app and enjoy public transport as a safe, accessible, and sustainable way to celebrate the season.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said the provision of late-night bus and train services is fantastic news for the city and the wider North West region:

“This is a fantastic way of making our city centre and local hospitality more accessible for both residents and visitors.

“These extended services will allow everyone to fully enjoy our Christmas events, do some late-night shopping, and celebrate safely, knowing they have a convenient and sustainable way to get home.

"I want to acknowledge the work done by Translink to provide these essential connectivity links, helping to support our local economy and ensure a safe, vibrant, and joyful festive season for all."

For full timetable information, visit www.translink.co.uk, download the Journey Planner app, or call into Foyle Street Bus Station.