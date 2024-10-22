Late Derry man Brian Gillespie's dedicated charity work is celebrated by fellow tenants at Choice Housing’s Donal Casey Court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brian – who sadly passed away on Monday, September 23 at the Foyle Hospice – lived at Donal Casey Court for nine years and was a central part of the sheltered housing scheme, which was first opened in May 1998 by former SDLP leader, John Hume.
In a collaboration with The Cosy Club, Choice Housing staff brought tenants of Donal Casey Court and family together at a memorial for Brian which was also attended by volunteer members of The Cosy Club – a local community organisation of which Brian was a member.
Brian’s fundraising activities spanned more than 50 years and raised a significant level of funds for the Wheelchair Association, Foyle Hospice, and the Blood Bank. He was involved in the early stages of the Foyle Hospice, selling bricks for £5 in an effort to raise much-needed funds for the local service.
Nicole McElhinney, Scheme Co-ordinator at Choice Housing’s Donal Casey Court, said: “The turnout for the memorial coffee morning is testament to the impact Brian had on so many people’s lives, not just through his incredible fundraising and charitable efforts, but the friendships he developed both at Donal Casey Court and in the wider community.
“Brian was a much-loved member of the local Derry community and neighbouring Buncrana and Letterkenny, and was a well-known face in many local shops and cafes. He will leave a lasting legacy in so many people’s lives, and I think he will have been pleased with our own fundraising efforts which the tenants organised as part of the memorial,” added Nicole.
During the memorial, tenants and staff held a raffle in Brian’s honour, with a number of prizes donated by the local community. This raised £450 on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.