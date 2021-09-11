Late Derry priest Fr Aidan Mullan’s remains to repose at Long Tower today ahead of funeral in Omagh

2018: The late Fr Aidan Mullan, Adm. Long Tower Church, pictured at an Open Air Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, held at the Brandywell Grottot. DER2218G035

Tributes have flooded in since it was announced on Thursday that Fr Aidan had passed away.

A popular parish priest at Long Tower in his final years, Fr Aidan was also a highly respected teacher during his two decades at St Columb’s College in the city.

His remains will repose in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, from 12.00 noon today Saturday until 2.30pm on Sunday.

2019: Ivor Doherty, Aras Cholmcille Heritage Centre, Maria McDermott, NIHE, Eddie Breslin, NIHE, Fr Aidan Mullan Administrator Long Tower Church, and the Very Rev Raymond Stewart, Dean of St Columb’s Cathedral, pictured with members of the Hervey Heritage Group at the launch of the Hervey Trail at St Columba’s Long Tower Church. DER1819GS-002

Removal from Long Tower to repose in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh will take place from 4.00pm on Sunday and Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12.00 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment immediately afterwards at St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

There will be night prayer at 9.00pm tonight Saturday in the Long Tower Church.

Many tributes have been paid to Fr Aidan, a gifted educator and much loved by parishioners in the areas where he administered.

In a statement, St Columb’s College posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former Vice President, Fr Aidan Mullan. A distinguished student and inspirational teacher for almost two decades, Fr Mullan also gave sagacious service to the College community as a Trustee Governor. May he rest in peace.”

Fr. Thomas Callioca, CFR, Mayor John Boyle and Fr Aidan Mullan, St Columba’s Church, long Tower pictured with support workers and staff at the annual BBQ, in memory of William ‘BJ’ McVeigh, held at The House in the Wells back in 2018. DER3218GS061

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said he was saddened to learn of the passing of Father Aidan. “I have had the benefit of many conversations with Fr Mullan over the years and seen first hand his compassion for his parishioners across the diocese and for patients in the hospital. He would always laugh when I’d tell him how I’d been kind of terrified of him at St Columb’s College Derry but I never did get back the ear-ring he confiscated from me. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”