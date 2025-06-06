Laura from Derry shares how volunteering has enhanced her life

Derry’s Laura McCauley is one of the many volunteers being celebrated throughout Volunteers’ Week, an initiative championed by Volunteer Now and sponsored by the Irish League of Credit Unions, aimed at recognising the incredible contribution volunteers make in society.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura has been an active volunteer with Waterside Credit Union for two years.

As a board member, Laura has found volunteering to be a professionally and personally rewarding experience, allowing her to make a difference in the community, develop her leadership skills, make new friends and expand her network of work contacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her positive volunteering experience is one she hopes will inspire others to look into opportunities for themselves.

Laura McCauley.

“Everyone should do a stint at volunteering!” comments Laura.

“People probably have a certain idea about what being a volunteer would involve but often it’s not what you would imagine and the benefits are so vast it is definitely worth trying. “Some people might think volunteering will be too time demanding but actually most roles are flexible to suit your availability. I have a busy day job at Ulster University and still manage to volunteer a few hours every month. In fact, there are so many roles available you’ll be able to find something that works. “No matter what you do, you’ll feel great knowing you are giving time to the community. I feel I’m contributing meaningfully to the local area through my volunteering with the Credit Union, an organisation that makes a difference in people’s lives.

“Volunteering has also opened up opportunities for me in my own career. Not only are the people I have met incredible professionals, they are also lovely people. I really enjoy my time with other volunteers which makes the experience even more pleasant.

“I hope to encourage my daughter and her friends to think about how they can make a difference as life progresses. I can’t emphasise just how rewarding and valuable being a volunteer is.” Jane Gribbin, Volunteer Now adds: “Laura is a fantastic example of how people in the community make an impact simply by committing their time to volunteering and how volunteering can become a really important part of someone’s life. As we celebrate Volunteers’ Week, we hope that stories like Laura’s will inspire more and more people to investigate roles that would suit them and give volunteering a go. It might spark a whole new chapter of life,” Jane said. To find a volunteering role that suits you visit www.volunteernow.co.uk