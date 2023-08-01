Laurentic Tractor Run Committee aiming to Raise €30,000 for NCBI and Insight Inishowen

Participants in a recent Laurentic Tractor Run.

The funds raised through the event will be shared equally between these two charities, aiding them in their essential work.

The tractor run will take place on Saturday, August 5 at 10 am at the Laurentic Bar in Linsfort. Participants will drive around Bridgend, Muff, Moville, Gleneely, Carn, Clonmany, and back to the Laurentic Bar. Along the way, they will stop at Londis in Drung and the Orchard Bar in Gleneely for light refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s not just about the drive - the tractor run committee has organised a day brimming with family-friendly fun! From a mini tractor run for the little ones in an outdoor marquee to refreshing nibbles and live music for the adults, there’s something for everyone. They’ll also host a live auction with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, donated from local charities.

Participants in a recent Laurentic Tractor Run.

“The tractor run is a great day’s craic, bringing everyone together and raising money for charity,” says Mickey Duffy, Manager of the Laurentic Bar.

Anyone can support the event through donations, sponsorship, bids, the tractor run entry fee and attending the fun and festivities afterwards. Join us for a day of fun, community spirit, and charitable giving. Let’s make a difference together!